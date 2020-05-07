Caracas.- Venezuelan political strategist Juan José Rendón, head of the Strategy Committee of the opponent Juan Guaidó, admitted on Wednesday that he had signed a contract with a representative of the Silvercorp military contractor, Jordan Goudreau, to whom he paid $ 50,000, to carry out an attack that ended with the arrest of several government officials.

“It was an exploration to see the possibility of capturing and bringing to justice members of the regime (Nicolás Maduro) with indictments (accusations), arrest warrant, etc.,” Rendón acknowledged in an interview with CNN in Spanish in which He maintained that Guaidó did not sign the agreement and that Goudreau did not finally receive a “green light” for the operation. J.J.

Rendón, as it is known, assured that it was “a preliminary agreement that did not become effective.”

For the latest news about coronavirus, sign up clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

A version consistent with that of the detainees

Between Sunday and Monday, the Venezuelan authorities intercepted two attempts at maritime intervention in the states of Aragua and La Guaira, near Caracas, in which eight people died and 18 others were detained.

Those arrested include two US citizens, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, both former military members and who had a Silvercorp ID, according to evidence released by the Venezuelan government.

Denman said he had orders to take control of the airport near Caracas, to send Maduro to the United States, where he is wanted for various drug-related crimes.

You may also like:

Maduro, on Guaidó: The courts will determine if he should be captured

In an interrogation whose video was broadcast by the Venezuelan president, Denman explained that his part of the plan, described by the Venezuelan government as a frustrated invasion, was to establish “own security”, communicate with the towers of the airport that serves Caracas and “get the planes in”.

“One (of those planes) was to take Maduro and take him to the United States,” he added.

The agreement was broad but precise

In his interview with CNN in Spanish, J.J. Rendón explained that so far only seven of the eight pages of the signed agreement have been shown, which had “42 annex pages”.

They explained “the exploratory purpose of this agreement, which was never executed, perfected.

Understand, no progress was made in any of the preambles for it to become effective, “added the strategist, who has spent much of his political career in Colombia.

According to their version, they were “charged with analyzing all possible scenarios for the cessation of the usurpation” that they consider Maduro to be the Venezuelan Presidency.

For this reason, they discussed the issue with Goudreau but not “it was a public thing, it was not to be speaking in the media, it is kept with discretion.”

You may also like:

Government broadcasts audio linking Guaidó with frustrated incursion

It is in this context that “many meetings were held at that time to determine the feasibility in all aspects: legal, military, economic, financial, international, diplomatic, of an eventual action to capture people with indictments” JJ added. Rendón.

Response by not controlling a police force

“The legitimate government of President Guaidó does not control a police force in the country, with which all scenarios were analyzed, alliances with other countries, their own actions, from insiders who do not know (Maduro) and fold the Constitution, the use of possible actors who were outside (or) retired military personnel, “he said.

And he stressed: As the president (Guaidó) said well, we are analyzing things above the table and below the table.

However, he assured that, despite the signing of the contract and the payment, they subsequently notified Goudreau that the contract was “canceled” but he understands that the contractor assumed “that it was in force” and tries to protect himself “in this suicidal operation”.

.