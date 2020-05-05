CARACAS. The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office accused opposition leader Juan Guaidó of hiring “mercenaries” with funds from the country blocked by United States sanctions, to carry out an invasion by sea that the government of Nicolás Maduro said it had thwarted on Sunday.

“Hired mercenaries” signed “contracts” for 212 million dollars with money “looted and stolen from the Venezuelan state oil company) PDVSA” and “accounts that have blocked the country abroad,” the attorney general told reporters. Tarek William Saab.

Saab linked the case to a former US military man who he identified as Jordan Goudreau.

“This contract is public and notorious. There we see the signatures (…) of the citizen Juan Guaidó ”and“ of Jordan Goudreau himself, ”said the prosecutor, referring to an image of the alleged agreement, disclosed by a Venezuelan journalist living in Miami, Patricia Poleo.

Saab also released a video of Goudreau, the founder of a private security and defense company called Silvercorp USA, in which the former military officer assures that an operation against Maduro was underway.

On Sunday, the government denounced an attempt to “invade” “mercenaries” who left Colombia and tried to enter the coast of Macuto, La Guaira state (north), about 40 minutes by land from Caracas. Eight “terrorists” died, reported number two from Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello.

In a statement from his press team, Guaidó yesterday denied the accusations, rejecting any “relationship” with private security companies.

Saab said there are 114 detainees and 92 people to be captured on accusations of plans against Maduro and the Chavista government from an attack with explosive-laden drones during a military act in 2018.

For his part, Nicolás Maduro assured that the failed raid had as its “central objective” to kill him.

“The central objective (of the incursion) was to kill the President of Venezuela (…), to try to kill me,” Maduro said during a telematic meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (Mnoal), in which strategies were addressed to confront the new coronavirus.

The Venezuelan president accused Colombia and the United States of the failed operation and reported the facts to the international community.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces announced the deployment of 25,000 soldiers throughout the country in the midst of a military exercise of sovereignty that it claims will allow the capture of “mercenaries.”

