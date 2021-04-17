Guaguas hits Unicaja first in the Superliga final

04/17/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

EFE

CV Guaguas has won this Saturday 3-1 at Unicaja Costa de Almería in what has been the first final match of the Men’s Volleyball Super League 2021.

The first set started with the score tied at 4, although a few minutes later a two-point advantage for Unicaja Costa de Almería (7-9) forced the coach of the Gran Canaria, Sergio Miguel Camarero, to request time out.

The scoreboard was equal to 11 and the Almeria returned to get ahead, this time with a partial 4-0 (15-19) with which they reached the final stretch of the sleeve, which they took by 21-25 (0- 1).

The Guaguas players took the lead (4-2) at the beginning of the second set of the clash. The advantage of the premises became a partial 6-0 (10-4), Unicaja Costa de Almería could not recover and, in the end, Guaguas took the sleeve by (25-14) and tied this first game for the league title (1-1).

In the third set the clash was more even, with draws at 6 and 10 points. However, the Guaguas managed to move his marker away from that of the visitors (18-14) and take the set 25-18 (2-1).

The Almería team took the lead at the beginning of the fourth set (6-4) but Guaguas tied and went ahead (12-9). In the end, the players from Gran Canaria took the set by 25-22 and the first League final match by 3-1.

The second final playoff match of the Men’s Super League will be held this Sunday, April 18, Also at 7:00 p.m. peninsular time (6:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands) at the Insular Sports Center of Gran Canaria.

Data sheet:

3. CV Guaguas: Guilherme Hage, Moisés Cezar, Paulo Renan Bertassoni, Jorge Almansa, Matt Knigge, Alejandro Fernández (libero) and Pablo Kukartsev. Coach: Sergio Miguel Camarero.

1. Unicaja Costa de Almería: Ignacio Sánchez, Alejandro Vigil, Francisco Iribarne, Ernesto Jiménez, Francisco Sáez (libero), Miguel Ángel Fornés, Augusto Colito. Coach: Manolo Berenguel.

Partials: 22-25 (27 min.), 25-14 (25 min.), 25-18 (26 min.) And 25-22 (29 min.).

Referees: Rafael González Tabares and Juan Mario Bernaola Sánchez.

Incidents: first match for the title of the Men’s Volleyball Super League 2021 played behind closed doors in the pavilion of the Insular Sports Center of Gran Canaria