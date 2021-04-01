Guadalupe Porras Ayuso will assist Estrada Fernández in the Cup final

04/01/2021 at 11:16 AM CEST

The arbitration trio that will whistle the final of the Copa del Rey, which will face next Saturday to Athletic and Real Sociedad. The collegiate from ilerdense Xavier Estrada Fernandez will direct the meeting that will take place in La Cartuja. And they will assist you in the bands Roberto Alonso and Guadalupe Porras. Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva will be the one in charge of the video arbitration (VAR). The novelty is in Porras Ayusoas it becomes the first woman to witness a Copa del Rey final

Estrada has been in the First Division for 12 seasons after his promotion in 2009. His first match in the top flight was a Mallorca-Xerez and already accumulates a total of 235 encounters. In the Copa del Rey he has directed 42 games and this will be his first Cup final.

It should be noted that in 2014 he directed the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. International since 2003, Estrada Fernández directed the final of the European Under-19 Championship in 2014 between Germany and Portugal in Budapest and It has in its record with international matches in the Champions League, Europa League and national team matches.

For its part, Roberto Alonso Fernandez, the Madrid assistant also has experience in the tournament. It will be the third time that he is present in a final of the Copa del Rey. In addition, he has also attended Europa League and Champions matches.

Guadalupe Porras is also endorsed by her parties in the country and in Europe. She was the first to referee in the League and also in the Europa League. In fact, the first meeting in Europe, Lask-Ludogorets, was also accompanied by Estrada. And now, I also knowShe will be the first woman to witness the last round of the competition. Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva will act as VAR and José Luis González González as AVAR, functions that they carry out specifically throughout the season in the First Division and in the Cup competition itself. Iñigo Prieto López de Cerain will be the reserve assistant referee