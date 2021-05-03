Guadalajara takes the victory after beating La Roda 1-2

05/03/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

The Guadalajara played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the Municipal of La Roda. The Roda wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Villacañas by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the Guadalajara reaped a tie to one against the Balazote Hurricane, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this good result, the alcarreño set is first, while The Roda It is sixth at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period started positively for The Roda, which premiered its luminous with a bit of Pablo Garcia in minute 51. But later the alcarreño team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to the goal of Ivan Moreno in minute 57. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Guadalajara, which came back thanks to a bit of Adrian castro at 79 minutes, ending the match with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of The Roda gave entrance to Del Alamo, Louse Y Patuso for Iñaki, Pablo Garcia Y Carbonell, Meanwhile he Guadalajara gave entrance to Ivan Moreno, Modula, Alex Garcia, Perez Y blond for Laucha, Grease, Anas Malha, Makanjuola Y Miguelito.

During the 90 minutes of the match, a total of thirteen cards were seen. The Roda had to face the sanction of Carbonell, Perona, Ivan cifuentes, Castle, Iñaki, Ismael Y Louse with a yellow card and the expulsion of Castle (2 yellow) and Pablo Garcia with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Laucha, Alex, Capella Y Alex Garcia.

With this result, The Roda he gets 32 points and the Guadalajara get 39 points after winning the game.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: The Roda will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Tarancon away from home, while the Guadalajara will play in his fief against him Real city.

Data sheetThe Roda:Chino, Sergio Martínez, Perona, Pablo García (Piojo, min.65), Garre, Iván Cifuentes, Carbonell (Patuso, min.77), Iñaki (Del Alamo, min.65), Castillo, Ismael and AdriánGuadalajara:Manolo, Miguelito (Rubio, min.77), Ablanque, Alex, Ramsés, Laucha (Iván Moreno, min.53), Capella, Anas Malha (Álex García, min.77), Makanjuola (Perez, min.77), Adrian Castro and Fat (Módula, min.53)Stadium:Municipal of La RodaGoals:Pablo García (1-0, min. 51), Iván Moreno (1-1, min. 57) and Adrian Castro (1-2, min. 79)