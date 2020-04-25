The city of Guadalajara also invested in the modernization of its four cremation furnaces to increase its incineration capacity to 36 bodies a day.

Faced with an eventual accelerated or massive growth of deaths by COVID-19, the city of Guadalajara prepares 700 graves in the second section of the Mezquitán Pantheon, but could reach up to 1,500 if necessary in the face of the pandemic.

Individual graves will be offered to those who require burying someone who has died of coronavirus infection and do not have space in any of the five municipal pantheons. The Mezquitán Pantheon has seven hectares available for possible expansion.

“It still has 10,350 spaces. The garden cemetery is an exclusive area for those who do not have a space and want to access the burial in the cemeteries of the city of Guadalajara. In Mezquitán we could reach up to 1,500 spaces, ”explained Oscar Villalobos, coordinator of municipal Public Services.

The capital of Jalisco still has 23,421 available spaces in the Jardín cemetery and the Pantheon of Mezquitán, which are the ones with the greatest capacity, in addition to the Guadalajara Pantheon, San Joaquín Cemetery and San Andrés.

The works to build the 700 new spaces, for which 6.5 million pesos were invested, began at the end of last week and will conclude no later than the first week of May, the official announced.

After the publication of the General and Massive Management Guidelines for Corpses by Covid-19, the municipalities were asked to review their installed capacity in cemeteries and crematoriums. In addition to requesting the expansion of individual graves for burial, the city of Guadalajara began this project to build the cemetery.

“What we are doing is a garden cemetery where the deceased by Covid-19 can be individually buried. It will not be a mass grave, the bodies must be duly identified, “Villalobos explained.

He also ruled out the possibility of mass graves in the municipality by agreement of the Inter-institutional Commission for the Management of Corpses due to coronavirus in Jalisco, which will also have specific management of corpses not identified for their location.

In addition to the possibility of building up to 1,500 graves, the city of Guadalajara modernized the four cremation ovens to increase their cremation capacity to 36 bodies a day, with an investment of 861 thousand pesos.

The coordinator of municipal Public Services stressed that families of those killed by coronavirus will have the opportunity to decide whether a body will be cremated or buried. (Ntx)