¡Guácala !, Andrea Legarreta exhibits Raúl Araiza for pig | Instagram

Nasty!. An action of Raul Araiza It did not go unnoticed by Andrea Legarreta or by some other colleagues from the Hoy Program who could not avoid exposing it to the cameras.

The dear Bold It was discovered after trying to hide what he had done in the breakfast and gossip section in which the drivers sit down to spread news and gossip while enjoying some food.

The beauty Andrea Legarreta Martinez He could not help expressing his displeasure after seeing that there was a gum stuck on the table and decided to inquire about who was the person who did such a “filthy” in the middle of the forum. Today.

The first suspect was the beautiful Andrea Escalona, ​​daughter of Magda Rodríguez, since she was the one who was sitting there; However, the beautiful communicator was discarded when Arath de la Torre reported the person in charge.

It was one of the most recent hosts of the morning Televisa star who pointed out that it was Raúl Araiza who had removed the gum from the wedding and hit it there, an action that Erik Rubín’s wife condemned.

It should be noted that there is an enormous friendship between the actor from La Desalmada and Legarreta, who have the title of being the drivers with the longest time on the Hoy Program; It is because of this trust that Andy can say certain things to Negrito without taking offense.

Recently, Araiza took her partner by surprise by presenting her in the dance contest Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, where she is known as the candy judge, indicating that she loved her very much and not only her, but also her legs.