GTX 600 and GTX 700 (Kepler) will no longer receive support

The support of the GTX 600 and GTX 700 has remained stable since its arrival on the market, although with the arrival of new graphic architectures, and the leap to new standards, such as Vulkan and DirectX 12, said support has been increasingly limited, until it ends at a level that we can practically qualify as anecdotal. Don’t get me wrong, receiving support is always good, since it lengthens the useful life of a certain product, but when it becomes obsolete, the improvements end up being non-existent, and it all comes down to support, stability and security issues.

The GTX 600 and GTX 700 hit the market, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. Both graphics solutions use the Kepler architecture, although we must remember that there are low-end models in the 600 series that are based on Fermi, and that the GTX 750 and GTX 750 Ti are based on the first generation Maxwell. Kepler is, therefore, an architecture that will soon be nine years old, and that has been widely surpassed.

It is normal that such an old graphic architecture be subject to gradual abandonment, but in the case of Kepler we must bear in mind that it is a very particular architecture, since it was developed with DirectX 11 in mind and therefore has important shortcomings, among which we can highlight, for example, asynchronous computing . It was not a bad architecture, but it is true that it was too focused on the present, and on performance in the short and medium term, which made, in general terms, age worse than the Radeon HD 7000 and the Radeon RX 200, its direct rivals.

NVIDIA will stop supporting the GTX 600 and GTX 700

Despite everything we’ve said, today it is still possible to play with the GTX 600 and GTX 700, although depending on the game we try to run, and the model we use, the experience can be quite good or very poor. For example, the GTX 660 still offers good performance, as we saw in this article, where we reviewed 30 games with low requirements that work very well with said graphics card.

The most powerful models, such as the GTX 680 and the GTX 780 and GTX 780 Ti, you can move almost anything in 1080p by adjusting the graphic quality, but they have notably accused the passage of time. For example, the GTX 780 Ti was defined as a graphics card for gaming in 4K, and right now it can only handle the type well with 1080p resolutions.

We are also in a transitional stage in which, within a couple of years, at most we will transition to the next generation, and this will be the last nail in the coffin of Kepler architecture. While we wait for that to happen, we can confirm that its end is very close, as a leaked NVIDIA documentation clearly indicates that the GTX 600 and GTX 700 they will stop receiving new drivers as of the R470 series.

Right now, the latest drivers that NVIDIA has released are the 466.47, which means that we are very close to reaching the R470. Although we do not have an exact date, it is most likely that the latest drivers with Kepler support, and the GTX 600 and GTX 700 based on that architecture, will arrive later this year.

What can GTX 600 and GTX 700 users do?

The ideal would be to change the graphics card, but I understand that it is not the best time, and that by the end of the year things may not have improved especially either. If you have one of those graphics cards don’t worry, just because it won’t receive new drivers doesn’t mean that it has been disabled, you can continue to use it without problems for a reasonable timeMaybe between six months and a year.

However, keep in mind that as time goes by, you may find games that start giving you errors or glitches, that present a very poor performance or that, directly, do not work. Once we get to that point, upgrading to a higher chart will be a must if you want to keep playing.

The next architecture to “pass away” will be Maxwell, which was used in the GTX 750 and GTX 750 Ti, and also in the GTX 900. These graphics cards offer a very good performance, in fact the GTX 980 Ti has aged quite well, thanks to its raw power and its 6 GB of graphic memory.