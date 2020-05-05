GTA VI is one of the games that has received the most leaks in recent months. As is often the case with Rockstar titles, not all information is true and the studio is still reluctant to make any announcements. The latest information on the brand’s sixth numbered installment comes from popular 4chan forum and in which we have found, according to a source close to the study, all kinds of details.

As the source says, Grand Theft Auto VI It would be in active development between 2016 and 2017, dates that coincide with the conclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2. As far as the map is concerned, one of the key points of any GTA, it is mentioned that it would have a size that combines the scenario of GTA V and RDR2.

There is also room for characters. In Grand Theft Auto VI would have up to a total of four protagonists. Walther Wallace would be one of them, a driver who would try to make a living as he can. Also participating in the story would be a young Israeli military man, Thomas Branigan, an airplane pilot who lives on smuggling and a fourth character named Marcus Burke, a single father and whose son is dedicated to drug trafficking.

Grand Theft Auto V | Rockstar Games

As for the setting, Rockstar would bet on the 80s, but with temporary jumps that would also take us to the present. His argument in this last section is located between GTA IV and GTA V, with a mission system far from the linear scheme that we found in the two most recent projects of the study.

Another point that are mentioned in 4Chan Based on the leaks, it makes mention of the gameplay, which would have improved considerably after what was learned in RDR2 and GTA V. In general lines gameplay is much more realistic, both in the movement and behavior of weapons. Another aspect that has been implemented, as it happened in Red Dead Redemption 2, is regarding weight loss and other details of realistic cut. This encourages us to think that we should eat and perform other tasks that will affect the attributes of the character.

For now Rockstar has not confirmed any details of the leaks, so it is advisable to take the information with tweezers until the corresponding announcement. Given that this summer we will have several events related to video games, perhaps the study will finally launch to present what is undoubtedly one of the most desired projects for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.