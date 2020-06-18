GTA V was one of the best-selling games on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. It went back to being one of the best sellers of PS4 and Xbox One and, now, We will have GTA V again on PS5 (and Xbox Series X).

It seems like a lie, but GTA V is the game that has opened the presentation of PlayStation 5. With a trailer in which, with images from the PS4 version, we have been shown some of the most vibrant moments of GTA Online and the campaign, Sony and Rockstar have announced the relaunch of this success in the new generation of consoles.

Yes, GTA V will not reach PlayStation 5 at launch this Christmas. And it seems that Rockstar needs some time to add improvements to the title and, therefore, we will see it sometime in 2021. The same date for the Microsoft console version.

Unfortunately, no data has been made official about the visual improvements, but it has been detailed that it will be a remodeled version (we will see if they take advantage of the SSDs of the new consoles so that the world does not have graphic errors such as popping) and, in addition, GTA Online will be gifted to GTA V owners on PS4.

Just after the presentation of Grand Theft Auto V for PS5, Insomniac has shown its Spider-Man Miles Morales, a new installment that, with an impeccable trailer, introduces us to the new protagonist of the saga. In fact, the trailer for the new Spider-Man has a roll very similar to that of the recent animated movie.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Alejandro Alcolea.