‘GTA V’ will come to Android thanks to Xbox Game Pass

Grand theft auto v will return to Xbox Game Pass after almost a year of absence. Microsoft announced that GTA V will debut this month and will not only be playable on consoles, but also on Android.

Rockstar Games’ multi-award winning title It can be played for free on mobile phones from April 8 if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. The version of GTA V for Android will come to xCloud with support to connect a controller of Xbox One, PS4, or any compatible with Bluetooth

Despite being one of the best-selling games of all time, GTA V does not have an official version for Android. The Rockstar Games game debuted in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360 and was subsequently updated to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, GTA V sold 20 million copies in 2020, the highest number in history since its launch. The Total game sales already exceeded 140 million during his eight years of life. To put it in perspective, this represents more than a third of all the games the Grand Theft Auto franchise has ever sold.

How to download ‘GTA V’ for free on Android

The arrival of GTA V to Android via xCloud could be used by Rockstar Games to test your popularity on mobile devices. Although a version for the mobile operating system is not in the plans, Take-Two would take notice for the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Those interested in playing GTA V on Android will be able to download the Game Pass app for free from Google Play. The users do not require to buy the game, but if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the membership that includes console, PC and mobile games through xCloud.

GTA V will be available on Android and consoles from April 8 and includes the popular GTA Online, Take Two Interactive’s Gold Mine. At the moment it is unknown if Rockstar Games will activate any free money promotion in-game, just like the free download from the Epic Games Store in 2020.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will remain on Xbox Game Pass, at least for April, as there are no plans that Grand Theft Auto V will replace it as happened a year ago.

More on this topic