GTA V sweeps Twitch + When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA V is the most consumed game on Twitch. The last 7 days has generated over 61.9M hours of viewing.

Without a doubt, GTA V is a milestone in the history of video games. It is not news that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive managed to do with this title what very few could achieve: obtain success quickly and maintain it for a long time, since 7 years later the title continues to be in the Top 10 of the best-selling video games in the most important markets. And as if this were not enough, now the title is also succeeding on Twitch.

Great news for the filmmakers of GTA V. In addition to the success it already had, the game now became the most watched title on Twitch last March. It should be noted that this was achieved for the first time in its history since it was released in 2013. To top the list of the most viewed video games, GTA V added 181 million hours viewed and surpassed very popular titles on the platform in this area. such as League of Legends, Fortnite: Battle Royale, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to StreamElements analysis, the success of GTA V on Twitch for which it ranked first is due to the rise of GTA Online Role Playing, a proposal created by the same community that invites players to play a role in the game world and meet it as is. This created a virtual life for many, including NBA stars and even music.

Rumors about the next game

While GTA V is cause for success and remains in first place on Twitch. The franchise has been in the news because many rumors assure that very soon we will have a GTA 6. One of the web pages that constantly publishes news about this video game is Kyaooo. This website mentioned that the arrival of this long-awaited title could be delayed for several years.

Despite the various leaks that are turning on the internet about GTA 6, so not only its confirmation will be delayed, but even its own development. The person in charge of launching this information has been the journalist Jason Schreier. The journalist insists that the game is “years away” from being released. Put this way, it could be that GTA 6 wouldn’t even be in an intermediate stage of development. Despite this, other users, who cite sources internal to the company, contradict their information and believe that it will be released in the near future.

One theory could be that the developer is working on the next game, but due to the enormous current success that GTA V is having, she prefers to put it aside and continue squeezing the juice of success. The truth is that we will have to wait much longer to receive some real news from the developer in charge of the video game so awaited by the fans. In the meantime, enjoy GTA V!