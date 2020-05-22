By Sebastian Quiroz

05/21/2020

Although almost seven years have passed since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, the Rockstar game continues to sell like hot cakes. During Take-Two’s recent financial report, it has been revealed that This title reached 130 million copies distributed.

The last time similar data was provided was at the close of the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, where Take-Two mentioned that GTA V had reached 120 million copies distributed. Thus, in just three months the game sold 10 million more units. It should be noted that this incredible number does not take into account the recent promotion of the Epic Games Store.

Although the sheer number of GTA V is impressive, this was not Take-Two’s only success, as the company reported that Red Dead Redemption 2 already exceeded 31 million units sold. On the other hand, Borderlands 3 has managed to distribute 10 million copies. For its part, The Outer World has exceeded 2.5 million units.

NBA 2K20 reached 12 million units, representing a growth of 33% compared to NBA 2K19, last year’s delivery. Lastly, Mafia III has sold 7 million copies so far. All this has allowed Take-Two’s total turnover for the last financial year stood at $ 3,089 million; an increase of 16% compared to the immediately previous year.

This is not all, as Take-Two plans to release nearly 100 games to market in the next five years. Similarly, you can learn more about the five best-selling games in history here.

Via: Daniel Ahmad.

