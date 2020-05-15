Yesterday it is possible that you tried to enter the Epic Games website and you came across the error message “403 forbidden”, the reason seems to be none other than the players’ eagerness to get GTA V for free.

It is seen that Epic Games wants its users to use two-step authentication and it has occurred to them that the best way would be to force them to activate it if they want to get free games. In this case the process to get Grand Theft Auto V is simple and allows you to get an essential game in your collection. If you do not know how to do it, do not worry, we explain the process step by step.

How to get GTA V for free, step by step

The first thing you should do is go to the Epicgames website and create an account if you don’t have one yet. The process is simple and includes the possibility of doing it using your Facebook, Google, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo account.

Once you register, it will ask you to validate your email with a code that will be sent to you. From this point the process is the same if you already have an account created and go to “Account” with the drop-down menu that you will see when you click on your username.

Then we will see on the right side a series of options among which we will see the “Password and security”, we simply select it and on the screen that will appear we scroll until we find the “Two-step authentication” section as you can see below .

We will have three options to choose from: be able to use an authentication application, do it via SMS or use email. The first one provides you with a QR code to use in the application of your choice, while the other two will send you a code for you to enter and confirm your choice. Once you do, you will be notified that you have already activated the function with the chosen option.

Done, you already have everything in order to get GTA V for free, it only remains to go to this link and start the purchase process. Eye this offer will be active only until May 21, so don’t put it off until later.

Once you complete the purchase you will see the screen where the 100% discount on your purchase is shown, after which you can install the game on your PC with the Epic Games launcher.

As a note for those who do not have it, the Launcher is achieved by clicking on the blue button, upper right, where it says “Get Epic Games”.

