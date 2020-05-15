Yesterday Epic Games managed to unleash the madness on the Internet, announcing that through its video game store it was possible to download ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (the last game in this famous saga) for free.

In fact, for several hours we could not access the web to be able to add the game to our library or download it, and that made many users go to social networks to complain and show their frustration.

its thousands if not millions trying to download this. what do u expect – DracoCat (@ DracoCat1) May 14, 2020

The company announced from the Twitter account of the Epic Games Store that were “experiencing high traffic” in their store. “We are aware that users may encounter slow load times, 500 errors, or the launcher crash right now and we are actively working to fix it.”

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

In addition to complaints about not being able to download it, many users took advantage of this moment to bring out their sense of humor, turning this waiting time into memes.

ppl waiting for the game like: pic.twitter.com/JBijYZ91Ja – FrankLevity (@FrankLevity) May 14, 2020

In fact, when you entered the Epic Games Store and a 500 error appeared, when refreshing the same warning appeared in several languages. It is something that many of us were struck by, and one user joked that he was learning to say “error” in other languages.

I have made a map of where all the responses I’ve gotten so far are from pic.twitter.com/ip5lUfPzBL – Happy (@ActuallyHeppi) May 14, 2020

How to “push” millions of users to activate two-step verification

As we have seen, many users accessed the Epic Games Store in the last hours to get a free copy of ‘GTA V’. In fact, surely many have created an account on the platform to achieve it.

A campaign to activate two-step verification that ends the same day as the ‘GTA V’ offer

Here is a fact that I think is interesting not to leave out. Just fifteen days agoEpic Games announced that thereafter (and until May 21, just the day the ‘GTA V’ free offer ends) “they will periodically require users to activate two-step verification to get free games.”

Beginning today, we will periodically require two-factor authentication prior to claiming free games on the Epic Games Store. Learn more here: https://t.co/MekyaklrTo – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 28, 2020

“We are making this change in an effort to encourage our players to take steps to strengthen the security of their Epic account.”

That is is a campaign that lasts a month And, right in the middle they advertise ‘GTA V’ for free. It is a masterpiece, since in this way they will have made millions of accounts (new and existing) activate it to be able to download the Rockstar title.

Obviously, we cannot criticize Epic Games for this, quite the contrary. Activating two-step verification (2FA) is one of the most basic things we can do to protect our data and content on online platforms.

Instead of “forcing” users, Epic Games has decided to launch super attractive content as bait, and surely many users will leave this option active after downloading the title.