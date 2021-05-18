GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X Coming in November

The version of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X is getting closer and closer. Rockstar has confirmed, through its official blog, that this game will hit the market November 11, that is, just before the start of the Christmas campaign. It is no coincidence, that date has been chosen knowing that this Christmas many users will try to get a new generation console, and that a GTA V optimized for these consoles would be a real “candy” for them.

In addition to confirming the release date of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar has given other important details. on the future of GTA Online. We know that the company is preparing to carry out the transfer of players to new generation consoles, and that it will remain as an independent title both in its version for PS5 and in the Xbox Series X and Series S. With everything , PS5 players will benefit the most, as they will be able to enjoy it for free for the first three months, while PS4 players will be able to claim a million dollars free per month until the PS5 version arrives.

Rockstar is dosing the information almost with a dropper, of that there is no doubt, and it is curious, since in the end the version of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X It is still that, an improved version of a game that has been with us since 2013, and that it was developed as an intergenerational title, that is, it works without problems even on PS3 and Xbox 360, two consoles that have been “obsolete” for a while.

What improvements can we expect from GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

The truth is that I am very curious about this topic, but Rockstar has not specified anything so far, so everything I tell you would be pure intuition on my part. In spite of everything, I think there are some keys that we can take for sure, such as an increase in the native 4K resolution, and also a frame rate rise per second, which should be at least 60, and we cannot rule out other more specific improvements, focused on textures, viewing and rendering distance, lighting and shadows.

Maybe Rockstar is planning that version of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X almost like a remastering, that is to say, as a remarkable update but without reaching the level of a “remake”. We have no choice but to wait for its launch to find out, although I must admit that it is impressive how well this title is aging, and how overwhelming it is to think about the potential it still has.

Before finishing I want to leave you a personal reflection, and it is that it hits me in the nose that the launch of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X could serve to Rockstar to take with a little more calm the development of GTA 6, the next great installment of the franchise that, according to the latest rumors, could be accompanied by a remake of GTA Vice City. It does not have an exact release date marked yet, but several sources have pointed to 2023 as a possible filing date.