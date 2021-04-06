GTA V comes to Android with April’s Xbox Game Pass games

Rockstar’s most popular title is among the games included in the April Game Pass.

Those that many have been waiting to do for years, will be a reality very soon thanks to Microsoft: playing GTA V on mobile will be possible thanks to the inclusion of the game on Xbox Game Pass and its compatibility with Android devices.

The company has announced it through its official blog, where it also takes the opportunity to announce the rest of games available on Game Pass for this next April.

These are all the GTAs that you can play on Android

You can play Grand Theft Auto V on your mobile through Xbox Cloud Gaming

Without a doubt, the star title of this month’s Game Pass game collection is GTA V. Rockstar Games’ most popular game to date is will be able to play in the cloud Through Android devices or PC, as well as on consoles completely free with a Game Pass subscription.

The game will be available to Game Pass subscribers from April 8. To be able to play it, just follow the steps in our complete guide to Microsoft xCloud

We tested Microsoft Cloud Gaming on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra: can it replace your Xbox?

Nevertheless, GTA V isn’t the only Xbox game to land on mobile through Game Pass. Over the next few days, new titles will be added that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play for free:

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – April 8Disneyland Adventures – April 8Rush: A Disney / Pixar Adventure – April 8Rain on your parade – April 15

To all of the above, we must add the arrival of even more games compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming touch controls that can be played without a controller. Among them, some as popular as Sea of ​​Thieves, Gears 5 or Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. In total, they are already more than 50 games that can be played without a remote control from the mobile.

