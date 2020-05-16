Fallout 76 or the Discovery Tour of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Oddyssey can also be enjoyed at no cost.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated May 15, 2020, 4:31 PM

We reached the equator in May with a whole blast to download for free. After hours of collapse from the Epic Games Store, players were able to get hold of Grand Theft Auto V at no cost, but the Rockstar gem is far from the only thing we can download or try without paying a single euro this weekend. As every Friday, we bring you the highlights of the weekend on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

The action and retro platforms have in Aegis Defenders an interesting exponent to download free of charge at the weekend. In this video game released two years ago, players have to explore, build and defend themselves in a proposal that has tower defense mechanics and in which we have to accompany a team of explorers to find a legendary weapon that saves their village.

Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour [PC]

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Ubisoft’s work with the historical setting of its video games continues to receive praise, for which the company decided to create Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour, a learning mode where users can discover the Ancient Egypt of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Ancient Greece of Assassins Creed: Odyssey with great freedom, discovering the life, habits and customs of its inhabitants.

Take your step hitting, slashing, and pounding to victory in Castle Crashers Remastered, a 2D arcade adventure with colorful graphics and classic mechanics ideal for cooperative play where we have to save the princess. The video game is available this weekend on Xbox Free Game Days. Ready to sneak into other people’s castles with your friends?

Type: Limited time trial

Fallout 76 did not have the best premiere in the world, but since Bethesda they did not lower their arms having the best example of their work in the recent Wastelanders, a latest free update that has managed to change the course of criticism. And with such a brighter future, those responsible did not want to wait long to hunt for new survivors with a trial weekend.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Do you need a presentation? One of the most successful video games in all of history, which in fact continues to dominate the main positions of the top sales in various markets, is given away at the Epic Games Store. PC players will thus have a golden opportunity to take on an adventure that, in addition, includes a million dollars in cash included as an extra to start delving into their online mode.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

[video08]

“Play as your favorite ninjas to defend Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon in The LEGO Ninjago Movie – The Video Game”, an adaptation for PC and consoles that can be downloaded completely free during these next few days and, in addition, it is ideal to play with friends and familiar in competitions for up to four players.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

FX Interactive continues to offer players free titles from its library. For this occasion we return to strategy with Real Warfare Anthology, which invites us to assume command of one of the largest medieval armies in Europe and conquer castles and fortresses, forge alliances or subdue adversaries, all with troops of various types equipped with historical weapons.

Type: Limited time trial

Terraria is one of the great exponents of the independent scene these last years, with a proposal of retro aesthetics that invites us to enter deep caverns, put our vala to the test in combat or create our own city. Terraria is tremendously imaginative and really fun, so you should not miss the opportunity to enjoy this weekend for free.

