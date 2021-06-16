‘GTA Online’ will close its doors on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Rockstar Games to discontinue PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online. The decision was made official by the studio, which on December 16 will officially stop offering access to the multiplayer variant on both consoles. It is a logical determination and that goes hand in hand with putting the focus on more current platforms.

It is worth noting that, on the same day, the tracking of statistics through the Rockstar Games Social Club will also stop working. But this is not all, since also There is an expiration date for the availability of Shark Cards for GTA Online: From September 15 onwards they will no longer be sold for PS3 and Xbox 360 users. And it will not be possible to transfer virtual items or digital money to another platform.

In any case, the developer studio clarified that the changes will not affect access to the Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode, nor the progress made in it. With this announcement, Rockstar Games definitely lets go of the older versions of Sony and Microsoft consoles.

GTA Online and goodbye to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Since its launch in 2013, GTA Online has gathered a loyal mass of players. In fact, in late 2020, the multiplayer variant received its biggest content update in a long time. It was thanks to the expansion ‘The Cayo Perico Heist’.

Now, Rockstar Games is committed to maintaining support and updates for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, final details for the launch of the improved versions of GTA V and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Seris X | S. In both cases, they will be available from next November.

On the other hand, the developer studio also announced that from September 16 will remove some features from other titles for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In the case of Max Payne 3, online multiplayer, stat tracking, and leaderboards will be gone. Something similar will happen with LA Noire, although in this case only the tracking of statistics through the web will stop working.

