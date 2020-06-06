Through its Twitter account, Rockstar Games announced that GTA Online and Red Dead Online servers will be closed for two hours to “honor George Floyd’s legacy”. It will not be possible to access multiplayer modes from 20:00 from Spain and 13:00 from Mexico. It is worth mentioning that this movement occurs after requests from the community for the company to rule in favor of the protests.

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2: 00-4: 00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

Note that the temporary closure will be effective worldwide, not only in the United States. GTA Online is one of the most popular games globally, the Rockstar initiative is unprecedented. Beyond the impossibility of playing, the company’s goal is for its community to really reflect on the complicated situation that is being experienced in many parts of the world, mainly in the North American country.

The video game industry has shown its support for protests against racism in the United States.

Additionally, Rockstar Games encouraged GTA Online players to perform donations to one of the campaigns that support victims of racism“After the memorial, we hope that you will join us in further honoring the many victims of America’s racial injustices by supporting their families, businesses, and those who march on the streets.” Those interested may contribute financially from the following link. They hinted that they, too, will support the cause.

Following the unfortunate death of George Floyd, the video game industry has shown its support for anti-racism protests. Square Enix, for example, will donate $ 250,000 to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Ubisoft will do the same with a $ 100,000 donation, while the Humble Bundle will dedicate a $ 1 million fund to support black developers. They are just a few examples of how entertainment companies are reacting.

Perhaps the most notable movement was that of Sony, as those of Japan announced the cancellation of the first presentation of the PlayStation 5. “While we understand that gamers around the world are excited to see the PS5 games, we don’t feel like this is the right time to celebrate, and for now, we want to step back and allow more important voices to be heard,” said the company.