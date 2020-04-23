Rockstar Games does not rest and in these difficult moments he decided to give him more things to do in Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V. This is why today he received new missions with which you can entertain yourself for a while.

Through a statement, Rockstar Games announced the arrival of Gerald Se Jubila, a new series of contact missions for Grand Theft Auto Online. In it you will have to help Gerald, a former partner of Lamar Davis, who returned to the Saints to conduct business and earn a lot of money.

Gerald Se Jubila will be an update with 6 new missions. Get to know them below:

Meat on the spit: Take on a rival Gerald gang at an animal slaughterhouse. You will have to know how to open safes to be victorious in this mission.

Snowman: a trafficker is storing cocaine in action figures and Gerald realized that he did not behave as he should. You will have to take a truck and go to retrieve the dolls.

Deal deal: An exchange went wrong and you will have to find merchandise that was lost.

Bad companies: Gerald is fed up with a rival gang boss. She wants to kill him, but for that she must first find him and kill her men.

Final product: Gerald wants to clear all his merchandise and you have to make sure it goes smoothly.

It is worth mentioning that Gerald Se Jubila’s missions can be enjoyed in any order. In fact, starting the missions is very simple, since you only have to go to the Activities menu of your iFruit or answer their text messages. If you prefer, you can also go to his department to learn about some of his orders.

