Twitch is one of the most famous streaming platforms in the world. In it we can find thousands of live shows with videogames of all kinds, from the most current, but also through the classics. Although it is known worldwide for offering industry-focused content, other live shows based on music, talk or cooking have also become popular in recent years.

The user Titus_Clan He has wanted to contribute his particular grain of sand in terms of originality by offering live shows that keep thousands of viewers glued to the screen. For a few months, Titus_Clan has been working as a fast-food delivery boy at Madrid.

To make it more bearable, the user decided to go for a single format: working live. In this way, he could be in contact with his Twitch followers, who have only been increasing, and by the way, shows his route, cast by cast. Dressed with a camera attached to his shoulder and a motorcycle as a transport vehicle, Titus_Clan now boasts a not inconsiderable figure of 50,000 followers on Twitch.

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.twitch.tv/videos/625487913?tt_content=text_link&tt_medium=vod_embed|||Ver ⭐ El Repartidor 🏍💨 Día 153 🔴 [ 50k 🎉 ] ! discord! amazon! instant! backpack from titus_clan at www.twitch.tv]]

His streamings have gained quite a lot of popularity on the platform. Spectators crowd to see how this user spends hours distributing food, processing the order itself, traffic jams or simply pouring gasoline. Live to live, Titus_Clan has won over thousands of other users thanks to its self-confidence in the microphone, entertaining viewers with different conversations while traveling on foot or by motorcycle, always with a point of respect and awareness of driving rules.

There’s no doubt that the originality of Titus_Clan has made him one of the recent Twitch stars, giving a twist to a job that can be monotonous. Also note, as you can see in their streams, that the user respects the customer’s privacy data at all times, not showing addresses or faces.