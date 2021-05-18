‘GTA 5’ already has a release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Rockstar Games announced that GTA 5 will debut on next-gen consoles on November 11. You will certainly take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S by offering a improved graphics. It is worth mentioning that, that same day, they will also launch a standalone version of GTA Online both in physical and digital format for those who only want to enjoy the online multiplayer mode.

As announced in October of the previous year, the standalone version of GTA Online will be free on PS5 for the first three months. That is, until February 2022. After that period, it will be necessary to go to the cashier. On the other hand, if you have GTA 5 and you are a PlayStation Plus user on your PS4 (or PS5), since 2020 they are giving away GTA $ 1,000,000 on a monthly basis just by logging in. This promotion will remain in effect until November.

«The new generation versions of GTA 5 will feature a number of technical improvements, visual and performance improvements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever, ”Rockstar told Game Spot. We can expect, then, the usual increase in resolution and a stable rate of 60 frames per second. Of course, the specific details will be announced in the coming months.

Developing…

Read this too …