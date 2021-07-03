GTA 5 adopts AMD’s FidelityFX technology and the result surprises

FidelityFX Super Resolution, which many consider as the answer of AMD to Nvidia’s DLSS, it has been available for a few days. Of course, some curious have been tasked with implementing it in popular games today. One of them is GTA 5, whose community of modders is still immense. Although there is no official method by Rockstar Games, and we don’t even know if the studio is interested in developing it, one user created his own solution in record time.

The integration of GTA 5 with FidelityFX Super Resolution is even more surprising because AMD has not released the source code yet of such technology. The company’s current promise is that FidelityFX will be Open Source so that the developer community can take full advantage of it. However, many are still waiting for the code and it is unknown when it will be available.

The good news is that FidelityFX Super Resolution can be easily adapted to almost any game. At least this is what the Forspoken developers mentioned during an AMD presentation. So modder NarutoUA went to work to create support for GTA 5. What is the end result? Fortunately, FidelityFX rescaling performs better than Rockstar Games original method.

Due to the compression that YouTube does to videos, you may not notice a big difference. However, in the following link you can see a comparison of GTA 5 with a couple of high resolution images (just put the cursor over it to switch between one and the other). The first uses the Rockstar Games rescaling method, while the second involves FidelityFX Super Resolution. Fortunately, AMD technique wins by a wide margin in GTA 5.

Obviously, we are facing a first implementation that surely will receive improvements over time, especially when the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution comes out. If you are interested in testing it on your computer, NarutoUA has provided everything you need in a GitHub repository. You can see the documentation and installation instructions in the following link.

One of the main novelties of FidelityFX Super Resolution is that you will not be limited to computers. In fact, Microsoft has already confirmed that it will be compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It remains a mystery if the PlayStation 5 will get on the same train.

