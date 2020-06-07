The NBA made the new competition dates official last Thursday after the almost three-month hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The resumption of the season will begin on July 31, the Draft on August 25, the celebration of the same on October 15, and the Free Agency on October 18. In addition, the format in which the current campaign will be restarted will consist of 22 teams, so that eight franchises have already been eliminated.

Among these franchises is Golden State Warriors. After a season plagued by injuries, the San Francisco franchise has said goodbye to the NBA this year after the introduction of the already named new format. At the moment, the direction of GSW is focused on the Draft, where it is probable that they will manage to have the No. 1 pick.

In fact, if they got this long-awaited pick, and as reported by the journalist Connor Letourneau, from the San Francisco Chronicle, and collected by Yahoo! Sports, the Warriors already have clear which player they would select: Anthony Edwards.

Despite having great promises like James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball, Edwards is the most convincing player in GSW. However, if it is not possible to get the No. 1 pick and it is between 2 and 5, the San Francisco franchise would choose other options:

– Tyrese Halyburton of Iowa State.

– Isaac Okoro of Auburn.

– Deni Avidja, from Israel.