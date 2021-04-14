GSP talks about Jon Jones’ fear of facing Francis Ngannou

Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre thinks Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou are scared of each other.

Georges St-Pierre recently appeared on the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ where he spoke on a number of topics. When the talk turned to current MMA stories, GSP was asked about a fight that has the potential to be one of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent memory: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones.

Jones and Ngannou have been messaging each other on social media since last summer, long before Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title. Back then, both men expressed interest in a fight that would welcome Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, to the UFC heavyweight division.

That fight fell apart because both fighters wanted a pay raise to put on that show. The UFC was apparently not interested and scheduled Ngannou for the title. Jones and Ngannou have since re-posted messages via social media to get paid well to enter the Octagon.

Now the heavyweight title is up for grabs and that changes everything. Both Ngannou and Jones are waiting for a million dollar offer from the UFC to fight. When St-Pierre was asked to rate this fight, the question arose as to whether Jones feared Ngannou.

“Jon Jones is scared of Francis, and Francis is scared of Jon Jones, because if they weren’t it would mean they don’t care. Fighting is important to them, so is success. When you risk everything, it is normal to be afraid. If the price is good, even if he is afraid, he will bite the mouth and get the job done. “

Jones recently said he was confident a deal could be reached. However, it was also reported that the UFC was beginning to look beyond the showdown. In fact, he’s contemplating Derrick Lewis’ less expensive option against Ngannou sometime later this year.

