GSP considers Kamaru Usman the best pound for pound today

From one great welterweight to another, Georges St-Pierre praised current UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman has been unstoppable as of late and is coming off a spectacular knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. Unbeaten in the UFC, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently scored victories against Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Masvidal, proving that he is much more than a fighter .

Although he has yet to come close to St-Pierre in terms of title defenses, he is well on his way to forging his own legacy. Georges, a longtime UFC welterweight king and former middleweight champion, believes that Usman is currently the number one pound-for-pound fighter, even though the UFC has him at number two behind Jon Jones.

“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound for pound,” St-Pierre said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best at the moment and he’s an active competitor.”

St-Pierre also praised many other fighters, including newly crowned flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who became the first Mexican-born UFC champion when he defeated Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.