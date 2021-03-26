GSK, Vir request US emergency use for COVID-19 antibody therapy

Mar 26 (Reuters) – GSK and Vir Biotechnology have submitted an application to US regulators to receive authorization for emergency use of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections, drug companies said on Friday. .

Earlier this month, the companies found that their experimental VIR-7831 treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death among patients by 85%, based on interim data from one study.

(Report of Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)