Restrained joy of yesterday because we went up and managed to get out of the price range in which we have been moving for two months at the top but in a weak way and without the help of the banking sector. So we stand in this closing of week and month with the pending task of finishing the work that yesterday we left behind.

If this break is confirmed, we can seriously think about the next objective, which is the Fibonacci retracement of 38.2% and which corresponds to 9,450 points. This price level will be easy to reach as soon as the banking sector does not contradict us and we continue to see positive behavior in the US markets.

That is why, I bring you a selection of four values ​​that are found from the technical point of view in a very important situation that they deserve their follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1) San José Group: Yesterday it quadrupled the average monthly volume in its hiring and closed at highs of more than a month. However, we will have to wait to see prices above the highs of last April 30 at 4.83 euros to confirm the intention of the value to continue with its reaction in prices.

2) Naturhouse: This value is in a lower phase than the previous one since it has not yet exceeded recent maximums and we have only seen a volume similar to the previous one, although it is above the average. However, what we should expect here is the reconquest of 1.70 euros before evaluating the entry in value to seek continuity that will lead to the long-term moving average of 1.84 euros.

3) OHL: Value that reacted forcefully yesterday to the corrections of the past sessions with a very important volume. We should now see a reconquest of 0.80 euros to enter it and see if there is strength to reach the 0.90 euro area.

4) Prosegur Cash: Another value that tried yesterday but that at closing prices did not succeed although it is true that the resistance in intraday format could break it. So we will have to be attentive to today’s session because it is very likely that we will try again and we could get on the train by exceeding yesterday’s highs at 0.85 euros.

Eduardo Bolinches

