Grupo Salinas has activated a campaign in which it calls Mexicans to leave home, in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 contingency.

The owner of Grupo Salinas spoke this morning against the measures that the federal government has imposed to contain COVID-19.

The new normality that is experienced in this contingency involves the economic reactivation in the media and the threat of getting COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused all kinds of havoc and in order to face them the new normality has been activated after a long period of quarantine, during this period we did not find a moment of great value, especially due to the capacity they have found. brands to be able to develop increasingly relevant guidelines.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of in these efforts is the one that warns us of the reactions that this quarantine has had in business, so it is interesting to discover the ability that certain brands have found to be able to stand out in the market.

Kanye West to sell makeup

The Grupo Salinas campaign

Grupo Salinas has activated a campaign in which it calls on Mexicans to leave home.

In the piece that has been activated through the Group’s social networks, the premises of what he claims to be the thinking of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, which he shared during the tangle of this Monday, in which he launched against the Mexican government and the measures are shown which he took against the contingency.

One of these premises is that it is warned that whoever qualifies as “damn virus” will not disappear and nobody knows when there will be a vaccine. These facts, it is noted in the video, make us face an uncertainty that had not been seen before, so there is great fear scattered in homes.

Burger King enters the vegetarian breakfast market

Within the piece, one of the ideas of the businessman’s thinking is that he says he understands the fear of the unknown, in the face of a disease that does not have a treatment or vaccine, this forces coexistence with the virus, as a risk that life presents to us , to which he says a solution must be built for the country.

Given the controversy of these opinions, the businessman’s video says to respect his right to have a different opinion, since he is included in millions of people who say they want to continue with their « activities » with the natural risk of living in an uncertain environment.

This campaign is a continuation of the statements that the businessman gave in the morning, where he warned through his social networks that he was against the measures taken by the federal government, against the COVID-19 pandemic, to help contain it, especially at a time when the contingency has wreaked serious havoc not only on people’s health, but also on the economy and business activity.

Regarding the contingency we face in Mexico and in the world, @RicardoBSalinas, President of #GrupoSalinas, shares four messages under the following premises. pic.twitter.com/7uJ2pCW3XP – Grupo Salinas (@gruposalinas) June 15, 2020

What is Zara Studios?

The new normal

The Grupo Salinas campaign coincides with the period of new normality in Mexico, which is a period of economic revival after the contingency of COVID-19 that has been experienced in the country and in more than 180 nations in the world, with all kinds of havoc, mainly economic.

An element that we cannot rule out is the one that warns us of the opportunity that brands have found to reactivate their economy in the midst of this contingency with all kinds of havoc, mainly economic, due to the effects that the pandemic has had at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299