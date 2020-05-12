May 11, 2020 | 8:07 pm

The bonds of the Grupo Posadas hotel chain had the worst results so far this year, with a 72% drop.

Posadas’ bonds maturing in 2022 posted a negative return of 23% last week, bringing prices down 72% and currently trading at approximately 28 cents on the dollar, according to Bloomberg information.

The share price closed on Monday at 13.58 pesos. At the beginning of March it was trading at 31.50.

The company has had a difficult year, as the COVID-19 crisis did not find it at an optimal time; in addition to the hotel industry being one of those that are most affected by the pandemic. Until April, official regulations led her to stop the operation of 115 hotels.

The operational closure together with expectations for the total brake on national and international tourism lower expectations on the company, and its ratings have also fallen.

Moody’s rating for the company was “B2”; however, on April 29, it updated it to “Caa1” with a negative outlook.

Among Moody’s reasons, it stands out the effect of the difference in the price of the dollar and that the company generates only 30% of the flow in that currency.

In addition, he predicts that the company faces “an increasing need to refinance its 2022 maturities at a time of turbulence in the capital markets,” said Moody’s.

With which the growth projections of the company have also been modified, “Posadas withdraws its perspectives on its financial condition, business and results of operations for the year 2020 that were presented at the conference on operating and financial results of 4Q19 held on 27 February 2020, until there is a greater clarity of the environment, ”said the company in its first quarter 2020 results report.

So far its portfolio has five hotels operating. The Krystal Urban de Ciudad Juárez, Guadalajara and Satélite María Barbara, which are 100% owned by the company. Also the Hampton Inn Suites Paraíso Tabasco and Krystal Urban Aeropuerto Mexico City (owned by third parties), which together represents 11% of the rooms, all corresponding to urban destinations.

“Although these hotels have an exceptionally low occupancy rate, they are generating enough revenue to reach our break-even point at the operational level,” Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe highlighted in its quarterly financial information.

With information from Liz Cervantes