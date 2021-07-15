Grupo Pachuca announces the purchase of the León Stadium

After the controversial moment that the Esmeraldas del León club lived with its Stadium a few months ago, today Grupo Pachuca decided to take important measures and definitively announced the acquisition of the León Stadium.

Through an official statement, Grupo Pachuca and Club León announced that the Stadium will now be owned by the Fiera as a whole and assured that they will never leave the City.

Also read: Liga MX will be broadcast in France thanks to Gignac and Florian Thauvin

“Through the Sociedad Fiera-Capital, in Grupo Pachuca we announced the purchase of the León Stadium, as a strategic decision in the future of the León Club and the Institution it represents. This operation avoids the risks that could arise if the Stadium had other owners , and guarantees that the team will never leave the city, giving certainty and confidence to its great fans.

To the owners of boxes and stalls, the León Club will inform them and will offer in due course a financing plan to acquire, before anyone else and with a special price, a box or stalls in the Nuevo León Stadium.

This important economic effort is in addition to the investment that the Group is making in the sports consolidation of the team, the construction of La Esmeralda, and other projects aimed at developing the talent and progress of Leon’s youth through sports and education, underpinning the growth of the Institution as one of the strongest in Mexican soccer.

The acquisition of the León Stadium will allow the Club to face the Nuevo León Stadium project without worries, knowing that the team today has its own home in which to play, share and compete, during the time that the construction of its new headquarters lasts. If this operation had not been closed, the continuity of the team in the city would have been seriously compromised.

Finally, we thank Engineer Roberto Zermeño for his openness and facilities, trusting us and ensuring that the León Club remains here. “The statement says.

The fans applauded for this news and the club assured that the New León Stadium Project is still standing.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: