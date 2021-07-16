Grupo Pachuca announces the purchase of the León Stadium

MEXICO CITY

Club León will have its own stadium. Grupo Pachuca announced the purchase of the León Stadium through the company Fiera Capital.

It’s a statement, Grupo Pachuca described the operation as’ a strategic decision in the future of Club León and the institution it represents’. They mentioned that with the acquisition “it avoids the risks that could arise if the Stadium had other owners, and guarantees that the team will never leave the city,” he said.

It should be remembered that The property was owned by the businessman Roberto Zermeño from León, who last year fought a battle with the León Club, even forcing La Fiera to play a home match at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

What’s more, the new house of the esmeralda team is still under constructionTherefore, the owners of the boxes and stalls in the León Stadium will be offered a special price in the acquisition of a place in the new venue.

The acquisition of the León Stadium will allow the Club to face the Nuevo León Stadium project without worries, knowing that the team today has its own home in which to play, share and compete during the time that the construction of its new headquarters lasts, “he concluded.

cmb

