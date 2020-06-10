The Niche Group will be performing at the Hard Rock Cafe Santo Domingo Blue Mall, reported the producers of the Blue Live Club entertainment platform.

Ralph Leitner, responsible for the event, indicated that the group from Cali, Colombia, has already closed a contract with them so they are waiting to square the date once the state of emergency is lifted and the massive concerts are authorized.

“We are hoping to define the day according to Niche’s agenda once concerts are allowed in the country because we do not want to give a date that we will later be forced to change due to the pandemic,” said the executive.

He reported that it is possible that the presentation of the Colombians will be in November or December because the artists themselves are a little apprehensive to start the presentation agenda.

“While it is true that Hard Rock Café will open at the end of August, no less true is that international artists are very careful and will wait for the right moment to go on tour, “said Leitner.

Grupo Niche is an emblem of Latin American salsa thanks to its countless successes that position it as one of the most important Latino groups in Hispanic music.

Topics such as “Sin Sentimiento”, “Gotas de Lluvia”, “It seemed so much like you”, “The Magic of your kisses”, “Our Dream”, “Cali Pachanguero”, “Search Inside”, “Ana Milé”, “Una Aventura”, “Duele Más”, among other songs, over time have become beautiful classics that take over the radios of Dominicans on weekends as if they were hits of the moment.

With this type of concert, Hard Rock Café restarts after the pandemic as the main concert and event venue in the city of Santo Domingo thanks to the successful handling and appropriate musical proposals that are liked by the Dominican public.