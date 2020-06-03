Mexico City.- As part of the actions that Grupo Modelo has taken to support those who need it most during the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Cerveza Victoria donated 9,000 mouth masks to the Ministry of Works and Services of Mexico City.

This donation is part of the # Pontelamáscara initiative and will specifically benefit street cleaning and sanitation personnel in the capital and those who perform comprehensive maintenance of green areas, as well as paving and patching workers responsible for maintaining road infrastructure. in the city.

This in order that they carry out their tasks with greater protection.

It may interest you “Mexico counts on me” pays tribute to the health sector

“At Grupo Modelo we want to support all those Mexicans who raffle every day to keep the streets and parks of Mexico City clean, in moments where hygiene is essential to face the pandemic. Today we reaffirm our commitment with our allies, with the authorities and with society because only with the sum of efforts we will be able to move forward after this contingency, “said Cassiano De Stefano, President of Grupo Modelo.

The # Pontelamáscara de Cerveza Victoria initiative, in alliance with the designer Carla Fernández, also seeks to help master maskers in Oaxaca, Michoacán, Colima, Chiapas and Guerrero during these difficult times, whose designs were used in the manufacture of the protective masks made 100% reusable cotton.

The donation joins other actions that, in coordination with the authorities of Mexico City, Grupo Modelo has recently undertaken # PorNuestroMéxico, such as the contribution of 500,000 masks and 3,000 masks for policemen from the CDMX Secretariat of Citizen Security. , 10,000 mouthpieces for the Mobility Secretariat for taxi drivers, personnel for vehicle procedures and drivers of routes and corridors in the capital, 5,000 bottles of water for National Guard personnel stationed in CDMX hospitals and 210,000 liters of water weekly drinking water with exclusive sanitary use for the Water System of Mexico City.

Seven24.mx

ebv

The post Grupo Modelo and Cerveza Victoria donate 9 thousand face masks to cleaning staff appeared first on Siete24.