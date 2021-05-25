Grupo MáSMóvil expands its alliance with Ericsson as the main supplier of its new Core 5G

With this agreement, Ericsson will transform the current core network of the MASMOVIL Group in Spain by deploying the latest in 5G Standalone technology to offer the most innovative 5G services to its customers.

This project to transform the core network of MASMOVIL Group supports the evolution from current 5G to 5G Standalone (SA) and includes: Ericsson 5G Core, Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure, Ericsson Cloud IMS, Continuous SW Deployment and Integration Automation (CI / CD), Network Orchestration, CENX Service Assurance, all operated through 5G Managed Services.

MASMOVIL Group customers will continue to enjoy the most modern mobile networks with the new 5G standalone technology.

Among the most outstanding benefits that 5G technology will offer to the Group’s customers are:

A higher speed navigation and download, which allows customers to download movies and videos in record time.

Enjoy the Best Quality image in all services.

Download and upload files at full speed or enjoy social networks in the best conditions.

A ultra low latency, with almost immediate access to the browser and apps, video applications, gaming, etc.

Greater capacity: more people connected at the same time, since, by having a higher speed, the Group’s customers will always enjoy their connection in the best conditions of quality of service.

And enjoy of New services: how to experience virtual reality or augmented reality in near real time.

The new Core will help introduce 5G quickly and efficiently while maintaining and extending existing services and also includes capabilities to open up the network to an ecosystem of partners facilitating business innovation through the role of Ericsson Network Exhibition introduced. Additionally, access is secured and complexity is removed from the underlying network, allowing developers to focus solely on services. The growth included in the agreement will also allow a massive increase in capacity for the 5G and VoLTE clients of the MASMOVIL Group, including prepaid services.

Grupo MASMOVIL already offers 5G services in more than 300 municipalities in practically all Spanish provinces and over the next few days it will expand the coverage of these services to new populations.

Meinrad Spenger, CEO of the MASMOVIL Group, says: “We will work with Ericsson so that MASMOVIL is one of the most advanced operators in 5G. We believe in innovation and virtualized and secure networks to be able to offer our customers the best services over the fastest networks and modern of the market.

José Antonio López Muñoz, President and CEO Ericsson Spain, says: “Our growing collaboration with MASMOVIL will help them increase service capacity on a large scale. The selection they have made from the Ericsson portfolio to implement their growth and evolution plans is a great example of how our 5G technologies can be used effectively to evolve and transform existing networks. “