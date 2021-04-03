Grupo MásMóvil becomes a Kenmei shareholder | News | Operators

MoreMobile Group you have joined the investment round you have carried out Kenmei Technologies, a Valencian company specialized in data analysis and automation of mobile networks through artificial intelligence and Big Data, taking a stake in the shareholding of this technology company.

This round, led by GoHub Ventures, Global Omnium’s investment vehicle, has joined, in addition to MásMóvil through its start-up accelerator MASventures that will be eligible for a position on the Board of Directors of Kenmei, Wayra, Telefónica’s Open Innovation Hub.

Kenmei Technologies, a supplier to the Group led by Meinrad Spenger for some years, was founded by experts in telecommunications and software, and provides analysis of mobile network data using artificial intelligence algorithms. This allows mobile operators automate part of network operations, offering customers a better quality of service.

Grupo MásMóvil becomes a Kenmei shareholder.

All of this is possible thanks to ADELE solution -Autonomous Decisions and Learning- a platform developed natively by Kenmei on an AI and Big Data architecture. In addition, it is a multi-cloud solution that supports a multitude of data sources and that implements an advanced data model that allows its clients to evolve in the digital transformation towards a data-driven business model.

“The entry into the capital of Kenmei will allow us, thanks to the optimization of our network, to reinforce our commitment to continue being the reference operator in quality of service and user experience, and to continue leading customer satisfaction in Spain” , He said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of Grupo MásMóviol.

In addition to this investment, both companies have signed a new framework contract in which multiple areas of collaboration will be developed to improve the user experience such as: the optimization of the mobile network, the monitoring and improvement of the users’ routers and the advanced incident analysis to improve the user experience.