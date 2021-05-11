Grupo Insur initiates a capital increase of 3.39 million euros

As announced by the CNMV, Grupo Insur has agreed to start the execution of the share capital increase charged to reserves for nominal amount of 3,394,368 euros by issuing and putting into circulation 1,697,184 new shares of the same class and series, and with the same rights as those currently in circulation, of 2 euros of face value each of them and without issue premium represented by means of book entries delegating their execution, with express powers of substitution, to the Board of Directors.

The proposal for a Capital Increase charged to the Voluntary Reserves account proposed by INSUR’s Board of Directors is part of its continuous policy of generation of shareholder value, always coordinated with the maintenance of the Company’s equity strength. Likewise, the Board of Directors considers that the proposal it has made, on the occasion of the issuance and circulation of new shares of the Company, will increase the number of existing shares and should help to promote the liquidity of INSUR shares.

The recommendation that companies keep their own funds in response to the current situation of the capital markets should not be an obstacle for them to meet one of their main obligations to their shareholders, such as the possibility of their remuneration, if they had, as is the case of INSUR, the means to do so. Among the latest trends in shareholder remuneration are capital increase operations charged to reserves that allow the entity to maintain its own resources structure by placing more shares in circulation and, in turn, remunerating the shareholder, that it will be able to maintain its participation in the capital or, if it so considers, transfer its free allocation rights on the market.

For all these reasons, the INSUR Board of Directors considered it appropriate to implement, within the remuneration and value creation policy for the shareholder, the realization of a capital increase charged to freely available reserves of the company in accordance with the current circumstances of the environment in which the Company and its group of companies operate and the expansion in which they are currently immersed, proposing, consequently, to the General Meeting of the Company, a capital increase in the proportion of one new share for every ten old ones.

In accordance with the terms provided for the execution of the Capital Increase, the shareholders of the Company will receive a free allocation right for each share of the Company they hold. These free allocation rights will be negotiable and, therefore, may be transferred on the Madrid and Valencia Stock Exchanges for a period of period of fifteen calendar days counting from the trading day following the publication of the announcement of the Capital Increase in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry.

At the end of the trading period, the free allotment rights will automatically be converted into newly issued shares of the Company that will be attributed to those who at that time are holders of a specific number of free allotment rights.

Therefore, on the occasion of the Capital Increase, the shareholders of the Company will have the option, at their free choice, to:

Do not transfer your free allocation rights. In this case, at the end of the trading period, the shareholders will receive the number of new shares, in the proportion that corresponds to them, fully paid up.

Transfer all or part of your rights free allocation on the market. In this case, shareholders would choose to monetize their rights. The consideration for the shareholder for the rights would depend on market conditions, in general, and on the listing price of the free allocation rights, in particular.

In addition, the shareholders of the Company may also, at their free choice, combine the aforementioned options.

Shareholders who do not communicate their election will receive the number of new shares that correspond to them in accordance with the terms of the Capital Increase.

Important dates

The June 2, 2021 it will be the last day on which the shares of the Company with the right to participate in the Capital Increase are traded.

From the June 3, 2021 the Company’s shares are traded without the right to participate in the Capital Increase. Likewise, the trading period for the free allocation rights begins.

The June 17 It will be the end date of the trading period for the free allocation rights.

Finally, the 12th of July It is the estimated date for the start of the ordinary trading of the new shares on the Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges.