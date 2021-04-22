Grupo Insur, among the most bullish in the Continuum in search of revalidating its annual highs

Grupo Insur is among the most bullish values ​​of the Continuous Market today, with large increases that could make it revalidate its annual highs at the close.

Just a week ago, Grupo Insur was overcoming resistance in the medium and long term in search of new annual highs in the Continuo. Today, the Group continues on its good streak and lives a new upward journey with rises of more than 2% that make him position himself as one of the most bullish values ​​of the Continuous Market.

Likewise, Grupo Insur, which has accumulated increases of 27.78%, is looking today revalidate your annual maximums of 8,500 euros reached on January 12. At the moment, the 8,480 euros in which its value moves today could make it reach that level soon.

From the technical side of the company, the premium indicators of the Continuous Market give it a score of 7.5 points out of 10 possible and highlight its uptrend which is maintained both in the long and in the medium term. In the same way, the slow and fast total moment appears positive and the amplitude range in the medium term, decreasing. Less favorable the total volume and the range of amplitude that grows in the long term.