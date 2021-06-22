Grupo Firme vocalist reveals problems with contagion

Vocalist of Grupo Firme reveals problems with contagion | Instagram

Again the disease caused by the pandemic, the vocalist of Grupo Firme, shared a video in his stories on his Instagram account that he was going through a delicate moment because of Eduin caz is suffering after its contagion.

Undoubtedly the virus that caused the pandemic continues to advance, throughout these months we have seen new infections and even the virus continues to claim lives.

Hundreds of people or perhaps thousands as well as various celebrities have faced the disease caused by the Covid-19, just like the pop music group vocalist’s dad regional mexican music.

His father is currently hospitalized, as a result of having rejected the vaccine that for a couple of months that the government itself has been giving to the community for free.

As a result of having rejected the vaccine, he ended up getting sick and is now in the hospital, this helped the vocalist to invite his followers and everyone to see his video to become aware of the pandemic and to realize that it is something really necessary.

“If they are offering you the Covid-19 vaccine, put it on, because that is what is happening with my father, he did not want to get the vaccine and it is the cheapest thing that is going to come out, you are going to get sick two days at the most , but it is preferable two days than, until losing his life, which is what is happening to my father “, said Eduin Caz.

Immediately after he shared his video, his followers began to show him love and encouragement.

Eduin Caz’s concern for his father arose after he shared a photo in which it could be seen that he was congratulating his father through a video call at the hospital where he was.

In case you did not know, people who get sick from this virus are isolated, whether they are serious or not, this to avoid possible infections, so who is hospitalized he is in solitary confinement and only rarely are the nurses responsible for sending messages from the inside to their loved ones and even making video calls.

The interpreter of “I no longer come back with you“Despite his father’s condition, he affirms that fortunately he is already recovering, however, thanks to the strong scare that he got, he encourages others not to think twice about getting the vaccine.

Throughout 2020 and part of 2021 we have seen and heard different cases of celebrities, because they have a greater reach among Internet users, about this disease although very little is still said about it, it seems that far from moving away a bit still still latent.

In the news we still see crowds of people in different states of the country, so the infections apparently have not stopped, so in some places we continue with a red light.

We hope that, like the father of Eduin Caz, the vocalist of this renowned group, he will be able to get ahead and above all without any sequelae, because after surviving the virus, many people end up with serious sequelae of which they end up being a little stronger than him. own virus.

Throughout 2021 the vaccine will be applied, so it is best that we all get it and manage to get ahead as a country alongside our family and loved ones, to date it is more than certain that you have at least heard of some case in your family, friends or acquaintances who have experienced this contagion.