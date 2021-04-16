Grupo Firme generates controversy for waving Mexican flag modified with LGBT colors

The regional Mexican music band, Firm Group, It has unleashed a strong controversy after during one of his concerts in the United States his vocalist waved the flag of Mexico, but with the LGBT colors.

This act that would seem liberating and shows support for the people of the gay community, it unleashed the hatred of homophobes and others who expressed their annoyance at modifying the Mexican national flag.

The video was posted on Youtube and there it shows how the vocalist of the group holds the flag and then places it around, while continuing to give his presentation; done what Many interpreted it as an offense and even argued that this is a crime that can be fined or, if applicable, take him to jail.

“What a shame as a group”, “Pure dagger”, “They passed the flag of Mexico. What lack of respect“,” What a shame for Mexico “,” Clarifying, I have nothing against gays, but that group must be fined, since the constitution requires it”Were some of the comments.

It should be noted that, the object was not owned by the band. It was a fan who sent him the flag with the colors of the rainbow and the Mexican national shield, because Johnny Caz, one of the members of Grupo Firme, is declared openly gay.

On the other hand, as well as there were negative comments, the scene was well received by the diverse population and they applauded the initiative that they have always brought up, since they have repeatedly positioned themselves in their favor.

They have never reproached the gay community, on the contrary, to prove it, in their video “Drive me crazy” they highlighted a love story between two boys and, furthermore, the main reason, that they respect Johnny’s sexual preference.