Under the scheme presented this Friday, a reorganization of the company is planned to keep it afloat

By: Web Writing

Monterrey.- This Friday Famsa Group filed an application for protection by bankruptcy in U.S.

The petition was made before the Bankruptcy court American for the Southern District of New York.

« Famsa Group intends to seek expedited approval of the plan with a prior restructuring agreement under the Chapter 11 as soon as possible, « the statement said.

In the same report, the Monterrey company stated that it will continue to operate normally.

More information soon …