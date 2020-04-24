CODACA Group is a company that represents the brand of Hino trucks and Suzuki motorcycles

Four equipped ambulances, 15 motorcycles and two trucks.

In an effort to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the CODACA Group made a donation of a batch of vehicles to the Government of Guatemala.

The batch of vehicles that was delivered in the Parque de la Industria included four equipped ambulances, 15 motorcycles and two trucks.

During the delivery, President Alejandro Giammattei reported that the two trucks will be destined for the central plant of the Ministry of Health and Social Assistance, which did not have this type of vehicle. The four ambulances will be assigned one to the Petén hospital, another to the Zacapa hospital and the remaining two to the Escuintla hospital; while the motorcycles, four will be for the accompaniment of each of the ambulances and the rest will be used in national hospitals.

“We are very grateful for the work that the Government is doing because we have seen total transparency and hard work. Our obligation as businessmen is to be able to contribute a little to try to mitigate the crisis that the country has, “said Manuel Antonio Siekavizza, Executive President of the CODACA Group, in a statement.

