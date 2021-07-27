Grupo Carso sales double in the second quarter

July 26, 2021 | 9:14 pm

Grupo Carso’s sales in the second quarter amounted to 30,003 million pesos, an increase of 103% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The result was driven by a growth of 197.1% in sales in the commercial division, in which Grupo Sanborns benefited from lower capacity restrictions in its stores and an advance of 102.2% in the industrial division due to the increase in the price of metal and higher volumes of cables.

Carso Energy also registered a 257.2% jump in consolidated sales thanks to the provision of the Natural Gas transportation service to the Federal Electricity Commission through the Samalayuca-Sásabe gas pipeline available since last February.

All this made it possible to offset the 2.8% drop in the infrastructure division due to less activity after completing the construction of oil platforms and the aforementioned gas pipeline, the company indicated in its financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The operating cash flow (EBITDA) of the group owned by Carlos Slim increased 249.8% to 4,187 million pesos.

Net profit amounted to 2,673 million pesos, compared to a loss of 49 million pesos registered in the same period of 2020.