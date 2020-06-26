During the first hours of this Friday, an attack against the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, an event in which Grupo Carso was involved, was confirmed.

According to media reports, the attack occurred at approximately 06:38 a.m. this Friday, on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma, in Mexico City, while the official was heading to security meetings with the head of government.

In addition to Garcia Harfuch, three members of his security staff reportedly were seriously injured. Likewise, it is detailed that the attack was allegedly perpetrated with high-caliber weapons.

The truck that involves Grupo Carso

After running the first investigations around the case, a van was found that was allegedly used by the attackers during the attack, which in various parts of its structure has the logo of one of the Grupo Carso firms.

This is the construction company known as Carso Infraestructura y Construcción.

According to the information disclosed in the media, this van was used to block the way for Omar García Harfuch’s vehicle, which minutes later was attacked with different firearms.

Hours after what happened, the truck was found abandoned in the streets of Mexico City, finding long weapons inside, including a Barrett rifle and fragmentation grenades.

#LAST MINUTE

The brand stance

After the logo of the company belonging to Grupo Carso was recognized by various users on social networks, the brand issued a press release in which it demarcates the events and the ownership of the aforementioned vehicle.

In the document, Grupo Carso reported that the truck does not belong to its fleet of vehicles, arguing that the plates of the same do not appear in the records of its fleet.

Additionally, the company specified that it has not suffered the theft of any of its units in recent days, which leads to infer that the van used in the attack this morning is of apocryphal origin.

Although the appearance of the signature is not the center of attention right now, the truth is that the publication of this newsletter is a successful brand protection action, which provides interested parties with timely information about what happened and plants a position clear about the alleged participation of the brand in these events with which no brand would like to be involved.

We talked about a lesson in how important it is the monitoring in networks beyond the community that each brand forges from its digital properties with the intention of avoiding or containing a brand crisis that can escalate to unthinkable levels.

It is important to mention that this is not the first time that a brand related to Carlos Slim, owner of Grupo Carso, has been involved in violent acts.

During October of last year, after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, a wave of violent events broke out in Culiacán, Sinaloa, a situation in which Telmex was involved, after networks Social media circulates images of a van allegedly owned by the brand that was used by armed groups to commit illegal acts.

