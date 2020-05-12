More incentives. Grupo Bimbo will be deploying an extraordinary program of continuous commercial incentives focused on store owners, to strengthen the value offer that they can offer to their customers.

To support the entrepreneurial development of store and miscellaneous owners, Grupo Bimbo will also be providing training on topics related to managing their business.

Permanent listening. Grupo Bimbo recognizes the importance of being close and connected with its customers, especially with small merchants and in times of social distancing, for this reason, it offers a permanent assistance link to listen to them and provide them with care through its Connection Center. This tool, which can be accessed by phone, email, chat and social networks, can solve needs related to Grupo Bimbo and ensure timely supply and distribution even during the crisis.

Help from the initial phase

Since the beginning of this health crisis, Grupo Bimbo has carried out a series of actions to face the pandemic. Among them, the measures taken internally for the prevention and care of their collaborators stand out, which includes having sent home about 5,000 people in Mexico, belonging to vulnerable groups, ensuring salary and employment, as well as the commitment not to increase prices of any of the products in its portfolio in the country while the health crisis lasts.

Likewise, it has announced a donation of more than 200 million pesos for various initiatives, delivery of 2.5 million lunch boxes for doctors, nurses and other personnel of the country’s public hospitals, as well as a donation of more than 70 million pesos for the creation and operation of a temporary hospital in Mexico City, among others.

