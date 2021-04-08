Grupo Bertolín with the Valencia Half and Marathon for the next four years

04/08/2021 at 1:09 PM CEST

The Half Marathon and the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon they have incorporated the company Grupo Bertolín as Official Testing Service for the next four years. Bertolín, one of the main construction groups in the Valencian Community, will support the organization with logistical work on the circuits, as well as the assembly and fencing of the routes on the days of the tests.

The construction company joins the list of firms that support the fastest half marathon in the world (57:32) and at marathon with the third fastest circuit in history (2h03: 00) after the races in Berlin and London.

After several years collaborating with his equipment on the circuit, Bertolín is now taking a further step and consolidating a long-term sponsorship within a solid group of collaborating companies in the tests organized by the SD Correcaminos and the Valencia City Council.

According to Ignacio Bertolin, of Grupo Bertolín, this sponsorship “reinforces our firm commitment to promoting a healthy and active life. We have been supporting the test for several years, Marathon Valencia is much more than a sporting event, is also an economic event and a tourist attraction pole to the city, so we are delighted to consolidate our link with the Valencia Marathon for the next four years, and we hope that this link will last many more to continue accompanying them on the path to being the best in the world. & rdquor;

On the other hand, Ricardo Bono, General Director of Construction of Grupo Bertolín, asserted that “aSupporting the Valencia Half and Marathon means taking another step on the path set out in our corporate social responsibility policies. Assuming a commitment to support the communities where we are present, getting involved with society beyond the economic development aspects inherent to our activity, collaborating with initiatives that improve our socio-economic environment and that, furthermore, are fully aligned with our values ​​& rdquor ;.

For its part, Paco Borao, president of the SD Correcaminos, assured that “the support of companies like Bertolín reaffirms us that society is increasingly supporting the Marathon because he sees that it reverts positively for all sectors. We have to continue improving to be the best in the world and with constant support like this our path is more solid & rdquor ;.