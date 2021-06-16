Grupo Antolin issues bonds for 390 million at 3.5%

THE MOTOR WORLD

The credit rating agency Moody’s raises Grupo Antolin’s rating from B2 to B3

The Burgos multinational of components for the interior of the automobile, Grupo Antolin, has completed a seven-year bond issue for an amount of 390 million euros Y an annual interest rate of 3.5%. The company will use this issue to early amortize the 385 million bonds maturing in 2024. With this operation, Grupo Antolin extends the maturity of its bonds by four years until 2028.

According to the company announced, “the company reached an agreement with its banks to modify the syndicated loan and extend its maturity three years until 2026.”

Improve the rating

As a result of its good financial management and improved credit metrics in 2021, Moody’s has improved Grupo Antolin’s corporate rating this week, raising it to B2 from B3.

At the same time, the credit rating agency has assigned a B2 rating to the new bond issue worth 390 million.

The transaction has been led and executed by Deutsche Bank, a strategic partner of Grupo Antolin who has led all the company’s operations in the bond market since its first issuance in 2014.

