Grupo Amper will carry out the CE2 Control System of the Palma de Mallorca Airport

Grupo Amper will carry out the supply of equipment and the start-up of the control, protection and synchronism panels of 4 new MTU emergency groups or similar from 4,000 kVA to 6 kV and of the 3 existing groups BAZAN-MAN existing 7,500 kVA to 15 kV for the CE2 Power Plant at Palma de Mallorca Airport. The project will be developed with the UTE ETRALUX-INSAE-GRUPO RENDER.

The control system of the plant is completed with the replacement of the existing common control and protection panels of the transformers and of the generation output cells towards emergency bars and general bars.

The new Groups will be able to work in parallel with the three existing groups, distributing among themselves the active and reactive power demanded by the Airport’s consumers.

The common control panel will implement adequate management of consumer load shedding, for which it will be integrated into the Common Control PLC (Redundant PLC) said functionality through a matrix of cell shedding, consumption based on preferential load priorities and based on the number of emergency groups available.

The set of actions will be completed with the integration of the PLC’s of the Panels in the existing SCADA WONDERWARE ARCHESTRA system of Aena.