Grupo Amper buys VDI Channel Spain | News | Market

Within the framework of Strategic Plan 2021-2024, the Amper Group has formalized, on June 22, 2021, the acquisition of 70% of the shares of the company VDI Channel Spain. The operation has been articulated through a capital increase fully subscribed by Amper Sistemas for an amount of Two millions of euros.

With VDI Channel, the Group ensures right to operate and manage a network infrastructure. Broadband and the growing demand for 5G connectivity, which are the basic pillars of the digital transformation of the economy, together with the traditional experience in the world of communications and telephone operators, are the main factors that have led the company to participate mainly in the VDI Channel project.

The advantages of low latency and the large number of connections that 5G can support, require a robust fiber backboneThe increase in investments and development of new services and technologies around this new global scenario is noteworthy.

This corporate operation generates new business models for Amper: capacity sale or rental service to potential clients with great demand for sufficient bandwidth to transmit information flow; product engineering and provision of equipment for private networks in the communications, transportation, energy, security, etc sector; digitization solutions in the IoT sector that have been developed in recent years in the Group for Industry 4.0, security, smart metering, energy, smart cities, etc., that can be offered in service mode (SaaS), through this infrastructure ; and offering IaaS that provides added value in the face of new trends and demands.

Amper has chosen Rack space as a partner (30% remaining stake in VDI Channel) “for its experience, capacity and development in the CPD sector; given that the increase in the number of data to be supported, stored, processed and distributed on the networks (from multiple sources), as well as the need to calculate such data in real time (in scenarios such as predictive maintenance or B2C services) , are a need of our customers linked to the deployment of 5G, “sources from the Spanish multinational indicate in the statement.